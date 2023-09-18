Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 527 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $527.02. 635,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.38.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

