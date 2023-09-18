Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNR. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$169.16.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$157.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$157.41. The company has a market cap of C$103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4575725 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

