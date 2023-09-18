Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $133.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.40 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.