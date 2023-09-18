Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $40.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

