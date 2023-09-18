BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,638. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.