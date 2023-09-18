BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,449 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

VLO traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 895,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,384. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

