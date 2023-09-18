Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$51.94

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$47.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.38 and a 12 month high of C$50.37. The company has a market cap of C$61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

