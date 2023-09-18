Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $37.27

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

