Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 4.0 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,928 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

