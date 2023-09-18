Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.86.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

