Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Block by 215.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 315,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 215,001 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

