Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.51. 19,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 682,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 391,441 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

