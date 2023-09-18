BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

