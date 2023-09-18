Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 509.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 169,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $40.33. 2,176,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

