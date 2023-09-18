Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,158 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 196,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,876. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

