Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.60. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

