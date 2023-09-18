Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $923,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

HCA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.87. 457,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.08.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.