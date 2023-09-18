Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

