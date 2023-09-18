Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 59 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.1% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.23 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.22. The company has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

