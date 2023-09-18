Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 10%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 595,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 284,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.96.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

