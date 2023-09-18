authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter.

authID Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of authID stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. authID has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

authID Company Profile

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 7,626.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,148.00%.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

