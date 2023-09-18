Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 73.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,787. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.