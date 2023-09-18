Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

