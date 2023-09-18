Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.91 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $515.53 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

