Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.18 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $283.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.41 and its 200-day moving average is $245.09.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

