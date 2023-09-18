Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

