Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.59.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

