Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 350,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,893. The company has a market cap of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

