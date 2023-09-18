ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $730.18.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $596.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.28. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

