Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $192.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

Shares of ASND opened at $102.66 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 102,323 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

