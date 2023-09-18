Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

ARRW traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.52. 21,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,073. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

