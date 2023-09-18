Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $230.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.40.

NYSE ANET opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,648. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

