AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.