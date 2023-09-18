Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,650 ($33.16) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.41) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,845.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Stock Up 0.3 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

NGLOY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.