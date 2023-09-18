Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.