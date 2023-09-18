Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 416,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,906 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005,400 shares of company stock valued at $232,343,640. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.