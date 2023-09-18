Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 4.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 31,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 563,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Alector Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

