Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

GIS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

