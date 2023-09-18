Affiance Financial LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,563. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

