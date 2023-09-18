Affiance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,196 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 801,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,945. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.