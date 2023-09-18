AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Levy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $358,600.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,222,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,469,512.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,296 shares of company stock valued at $847,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 14,790.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ASLE stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $782.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.63 and a beta of 0.38. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

