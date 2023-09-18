Advisory Resource Group Has $813,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,285. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

