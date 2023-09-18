800 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $573.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,961. The stock has a market cap of $544.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.56 and its 200-day moving average is $439.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

