5,426 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $371.12. 18,449,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,517,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

