180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boeing by 1,050.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.81. 801,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

