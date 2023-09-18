14,124 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,855. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.