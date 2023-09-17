Zalatoris II Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPAX. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 777.6% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 392,412 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,930,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,275,176 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $765,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 84,630.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,118,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,084,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

