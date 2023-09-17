Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 520 ($6.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 2,786.89%.
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
