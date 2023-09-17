Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

