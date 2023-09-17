Willis Investment Counsel Sells 235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Southern were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 7,353,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.